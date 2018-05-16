Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo

- A carefree new life is just beyond the horizon! Step off the plane and onto your very own deserted island where new friends, discoveries and opportunities are waiting for you. Paradise is what you make it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch!
- With nothing but a tent and your trusty new NookPhone, life will be a tad rustic to start with. But don't worry! With a little elbow grease, the island can become somewhere you're proud to call home. As they say, if you want things just right, there's only one option: do it yourself!
- Collect DIY Recipes, then gather the materials needed. Craft tools needed for everyday use or outdoor furniture that can improve life for everyone. Decorate the island in all kinds of creative ways and build bridges, paths, slopes and rivers to fashion the island however you like. It won't happen overnight, but seeing the results take shape will be oh-so satisfying!
- You can't turn your island into a paradise without others to share it with! Although you'll only have a few to begin with, more would-be residents will arrive as the island improves. Help them get settled, then lend a hand with tasks, send gifts, arrange photo shoots on the island of Photopia and more, all in the name of friendship!
- Better yet, up to eight people registered on one Nintendo Switch can live on the same island, and up to four can enjoy island life simultaneously*. You can also play with up to seven people either locally or online**, travelling to their islands or inviting them to yours. Whether you're sharing gifts, competing in bug contests or just enjoying each other's company, there's always more fun to be had with friends!
- *Local multiplayer requires one compatible controller per player. Additional controllers (sold separately) may be required. Up to 8 players registered as users on a Nintendo Switch console can live on one shared island, and up to four residents of one island can play simultaneously on one console. Please note: only one island can exist per Nintendo Switch console, irrespective of the number of users registered to or copies of the game used on one console. One Nintendo Switch and one copy of the game is required for each unique island.
- **Up to eight people can play together on one island via local wireless or online play. Local wireless multiplayer requires one console and one copy of the software per player. Internet connection required during online play. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the related agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online play requires paid online membership.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020