We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 4Pkl 55Ml

4.3(7)Write a review
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 4Pkl 55Ml
£ 2.50
£4.55/100ml
Clubcard Price

(55ml/32g)

Energy
409kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1255kJ/299kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Biscuit Pieces.
  • Oreo is a trademark of the Mondelēz International Group used under license.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 55ML

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuit (46%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Crushed Biscuit Pieces (4.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Coconut Oil, Double Cream (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Consumer Service www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

4 x 55ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g**55ml/32g%*(55ml/32g)
Energy 1255kJ/299kcal409kJ/97kcal5%
Fat 11g3.5g5%
of which Saturates 7.9g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate 44g14g6%
of which Sugars 25g8.1g9%
Fibre 1.0g0.3g-
Protein 5.7g1.9g4%
Salt 1.33g0.43g7%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion (55ml/32g)---
Pack contains 4 portions---
View all Ice Cream Sticks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great but too small

4 stars

Nice ice cream and soft biscuit wafer. Only criticism is too small

Lovely for the grand children

5 stars

The grandchildren loved them but said they weren’t big enough. 🤣 I didn’t know they do different sizes.

nice

5 stars

very good and yummy i like ice cream

Need American-style Ice Cream Sandwiches in the UK

3 stars

These are only okay. I'm not a big fan of Oreo; I've always found the chocolate biscuit okay, although maybe a bit too dark and rich, and the cream centre is sickly sweet. Luckily the ice cream in these is not the same as the centre in the original product. It would be nice if Tesco started making proper ice cream sandwiches, not with wafers but actual cookies/biscuits, like the USA has, because they are quite hard to find in the UK. Should be a rectangular soft, crumbly, almost soggy chocolate biscuit surrounding vanilla ice cream. There are also ones that are chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream in the middle, and they're good but less nostalgic. The American-style ice cream sandwich is apparently the 2nd best-selling ice cream novelty in America, and I'm sure the UK would love them too if they were more readily available!

Too small!

3 stars

Tastes ok bur way too small to satisfy so we ate 2 each making them not such a bargain.

Absolute Favourite

5 stars

This is my absolute favourite! I'm not a big fan of Oreos, but the ice cream sandwich is so so tasty. The cookie parts are soft and rich and the ice cream is really yummy.

It was yum

5 stars

It was yum

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here