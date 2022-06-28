Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 4Pkl 55Ml

Great but too small
Nice ice cream and soft biscuit wafer. Only criticism is too small
Lovely for the grand children
The grandchildren loved them but said they weren’t big enough. 🤣 I didn’t know they do different sizes.
nice
very good and yummy i like ice cream
Need American-style Ice Cream Sandwiches in the UK
These are only okay. I'm not a big fan of Oreo; I've always found the chocolate biscuit okay, although maybe a bit too dark and rich, and the cream centre is sickly sweet. Luckily the ice cream in these is not the same as the centre in the original product. It would be nice if Tesco started making proper ice cream sandwiches, not with wafers but actual cookies/biscuits, like the USA has, because they are quite hard to find in the UK. Should be a rectangular soft, crumbly, almost soggy chocolate biscuit surrounding vanilla ice cream. There are also ones that are chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream in the middle, and they're good but less nostalgic. The American-style ice cream sandwich is apparently the 2nd best-selling ice cream novelty in America, and I'm sure the UK would love them too if they were more readily available!
Too small!
Tastes ok bur way too small to satisfy so we ate 2 each making them not such a bargain.
Absolute Favourite
This is my absolute favourite! I'm not a big fan of Oreos, but the ice cream sandwich is so so tasty. The cookie parts are soft and rich and the ice cream is really yummy.
It was yum
