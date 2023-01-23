We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Birds Eye 2'S Garlic And Herb Chicken Kiev 204Gm

Birds Eye 2'S Garlic And Herb Chicken Kiev 204Gm

2.7(6)
Write a review

£2.50

£1.22/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion oven baked provides:
Energy
1085kJ
259kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.96g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Kievs formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast with a garlic and herb filling, coated in breadcrumbs, lightly fried.For a sustainable tomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every daybirdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
Looking for your new family dinner staple? Then try the delicious Birds Eye Garlic and Herb Chicken Kievs, bursting with flavour.These yummy garlic chicken Kievs are made from 100% Birds Eye chicken breast*, meaning they're packed full of goodness and don't contain any artificial colours or preservatives. Exactly how frozen chicken should be!Enjoy these garlic and herb chicken Kievs with some potatoes and roasted vegetables for a healthy, balanced breaded chicken meal the whole family will enjoy.Our garlic & herb kievs are made from 100% chicken breast coated in crunchy breadcrumbs & filled with a delicious buttery, garlic & herb sauce!Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 42% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 58% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating and filling.
Recycle'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
Made from 100% Chicken BreastNo Artificial Colours or Preservatives
Pack size: 204G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (42%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Starch (Potato, Wheat), Flour (Maize, Rice), Garlic, Salt, Egg White Powder, Natural Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

204g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Coated Chicken & Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here