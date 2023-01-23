Birds Eye 2'S Garlic And Herb Chicken Kiev 204Gm

Kievs formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast with a garlic and herb filling, coated in breadcrumbs, lightly fried. For a sustainable tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path

Looking for your new family dinner staple? Then try the delicious Birds Eye Garlic and Herb Chicken Kievs, bursting with flavour. These yummy garlic chicken Kievs are made from 100% Birds Eye chicken breast*, meaning they're packed full of goodness and don't contain any artificial colours or preservatives. Exactly how frozen chicken should be! Enjoy these garlic and herb chicken Kievs with some potatoes and roasted vegetables for a healthy, balanced breaded chicken meal the whole family will enjoy. Our garlic & herb kievs are made from 100% chicken breast coated in crunchy breadcrumbs & filled with a delicious buttery, garlic & herb sauce! Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 42% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 58% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating and filling.

Recycle 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Made from 100% Chicken Breast No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 204G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (42%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Starch (Potato, Wheat), Flour (Maize, Rice), Garlic, Salt, Egg White Powder, Natural Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

204g ℮

Additives