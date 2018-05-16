Birds Eye Gfs Pizza Ta Cheese Burger 554G

- Energy2939kJ 702kcal35%
- Fat34g49%
- Saturates13g65%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ
Product Description
- A Stonebaked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, a Three Cheese Blend of Mozarella Cheese, Red Cheddar Cheese and Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Minced Beef, Tomatoes, White Onions and Burger Sauce Drizzle.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
- Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone, then loaded with a triple cheese blend, our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours), our tasty burger style minced beef and a moreish burger sauce drizzle. Our cheeseburger pizza is then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
- Green Dot
- Goodfellas is a trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
- Tasty burger style minced beef
- Triple cheese blend
- Burger sauce drizzle
- Pack size: 554G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (9%), Seasoned Minced Beef (9%) (Beef, Beef Fat, Water, Salt, Onion Powder, White Onion, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Paprika, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate), Tomato Puree, Vegetable Mix (7%) (Tomato, White Onion), Red Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%) (contains Colour: Annatto), Burger Sauce (3%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Puree, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Turmeric, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Flavouring, Emulsifier: Xanthan Gum; Paprika Colour: Carminic Acid; Nutmeg), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Maize Flour, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Rice Flour, Paprika, Natural Butter Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Basil
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store frozen at -18°C or cooler.Do not refreeze after defrosting. See Top of Pack for Best Before End Date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven: 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven: 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton)
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on middle oven shelf (no baking tray)
Cook in 16 minutes*
*16-18 mins
Bake until golden brown
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
554g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza (277g)** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy
|1038kJ
|2939kJ
|35%
|-
|248kcal
|702kcal
|35%
|Fat
|12g
|34g
|49%
|of which saturates
|4.8g
|13g
|65%
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|71g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|8.1g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.3g
|26g
|Salt
|0.59g
|1.6g
|27%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
