Tesco 16Cm Saucepan

3(4)
£8.00

H7.5cm
Non stickStay cool handleTempered glass lid with steam vent

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for gas, radiant ring, ceramic, halogen and solid hot plate hobs. Use low to medium heat, extremely high temperatures can cause discolouration and shorten the life of the product. Do not allow flames to extend beyond the base of the pan. Wash before first use. Dishwasher safe. If hand washing use a soft cloth and hot, soapy water. If any burnt food is left in the pan leave to soak for a few minutes in hot, soapy water before attempting to clean. Do not use scourers or abrasives. Dry promptly and thoroughly after each wash. We strong recommend the use of plastic or wooden utensils. Handle may become loose after use and should be tightened with a screw driver to avoid safety hazards. Ensure handles are never left over the heat source. Handles may become hot during use so the use of an oven glove is recommended. Do not slide the pan on the hob as this may damage the base of leave a mark on some cooker hobs. Never heat up an empty pan or let it boil dry as this may damage the product. in the event that the pan becomes overheated do not remove the pan from the hob, switch off the heat source and allow pan to cool to room temperature before removing. Do not set down on wet or cool surfaces. Not suitable for oven use.

