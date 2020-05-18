By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Chain Adrian Mckinty

The Chain Adrian Mckinty
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

  • 'A heart-stopping roller coaster'
  • DAILY MAIL
  • 'The book everyone is talking about'
  • MIRROR
  • 'A blazing, full-tilt thriller that entirely justifies the hype'
  • GUARDIAN
  • * * * * *
  • YOUR PHONE RINGS.
  • A STRANGER HAS KIDNAPPED YOUR CHILD.
  • TO FREE THEM YOU MUST ABDUCT SOMEONE ELSE'S CHILD.
  • YOUR CHILD WILL BE RELEASED WHEN YOUR VICTIM'S PARENTS KIDNAP ANOTHER CHILD.
  • IF ANY OF THESE THINGS DON'T HAPPEN:
  • YOUR CHILD WILL BE KILLED.
  • VICTIM. SURVIVOR. ABDUCTOR. CRIMINAL.
  • YOU WILL BECOME EACH ONE.
  • YOU ARE NOW PART OF THE CHAIN * * * * *
  • 'Scary, plausible, gripping.'
  • IAN RANKIN
  • 'You'll miss meals, sleep, and your stop on the bus - guaranteed.'
  • VAL McDERMID
  • 'I writhed with the pain of withdrawal when I finished it. Deserves to be the popular hit of the year.'
  • DAILY TELEGRAPH
  • 'Incredibly propulsive and original. You won't shake it for a long time.'
  • STEPHEN KING
  • 'A masterpiece. You will never be able to forget it.'
  • DON WINSLOW
  • 'A unique and unforgettable thriller. Breath-taking, breakneck, brilliant.'
  • MARK BILLINGHAM
  • 'Striking, memorable, should be savoured.'
  • TANA FRENCH
  • 'Explosively brilliant. Genuinely unputdownable. Terribly plausible'
  • OBSERVER
  • 'I may not read a better thriller in my lifetime.'
  • STEVE CAVANAGH
  • 'An electrifying thriller - one of the very best of its kind'
  • FIONA CUMMINS
  • 'What a fantastic idea and perfectly written. I'm quite jealous.'
  • ANTHONY HOROWITZ
  • 'Terrifying. Terrific.'
  • MICK HERRON
  • 'THE CHAIN does for parenting what Gone Girl did for marriage. A must-read thriller.'
  • JAMES SWALLOW
  • 'Diabolical, unnerving, relentless.'
  • DENNIS LEHANE
  • 'Utterly brilliant'
  • ELLY GRIFFITHS
  • A 'THRILLER OF THE YEAR' SELECTION FOR:
  • GUARDIAN
  • DAILY TELEGRAPH
  • AMAZON
  • EXPRESS
  • OBSERVER
  • TIME MAGAZINE
  • Adrian McKinty was born and grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the Troubles of the 1970s and 1980s. His father was a boilermaker and ship's engineer and his mother a secretary. Adrian went to Oxford University on a full scholarship to study philosophy before emigrating to the United States to become a high school English teacher. His books have won the Edgar Award, the Ned Kelly Award, the Anthony Award, the Barry Award and have been translated into over 20 languages. Adrian is a reviewer and critic for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Irish Times and The Guardian. He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

This book was absolutely unputdownable, it was excellent. Had we on the edge of my nerves.

