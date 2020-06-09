Bic Bu3 Retractable Black 10 Pack
New
- A pouch of 10 medium 1.0 mm ballpoint pens that are perfect for all uses, from note-taking to crosswords and sudoku
- A 10-pouch of black BIC BU3 Grip pens with a medium 1.0 mm point that's great for all types of uses. For even more convenience, the pen point retracts with a quick click of the side button. You'll love holding these pens with their comfortable rubber grip.
- This pouch contains 10 black BIC BU3 Grip ballpoint pens that are different because they have a retractable point mechanism on the side. Just give a quick click and you're ready to get writing. With the meticulously engineered ball and premium ink, these pens are smooth. Rediscover the pleasure of writing with the wide round rubberised grip. Whether you're annotating a contract, figuring out a sudoku puzzle or doing some classwork, these versatile pens accommodate any task. Did you know that French entrepreneur Marcel Bich introduced the first BIC pen in 1950? For over 65 years, BIC has been making top-quality writing instruments that fit any budget and are sold all over the world. This mission has made this company one of the world leaders in stationery supplies.
- For added convenience, their point retracts with a quick click of the side button
- You'll love holding these BIC Biro pens with their comfortably wide triangular barrel grip
- The flawlessly engineered ball is indestructible and seamlessly glides across the page
- This trio of pens writes in black ink - the fundamentally classic colour for writing
Information
Name and address
- Societe BIC,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Societe BIC,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
- www.bicworld.com
Net Contents
10 x Pens
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020