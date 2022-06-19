We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Supagrill 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes

Supagrill 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes

Product Description

  • Supagrill 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes
  • Enjoy an excellent BBQ with consistent heat with Homefire Barbecue Briquettes
  • Homefire, at the heart of the home.
  • Thriving on sharing stories around a fire pit with friends, gathering around the barbeque in summer, or snuggling up in front of the log burner at Christmas.
  • Homefire allows you to enjoy a real fire all year round.
  • 100% ethically sourced
  • Long lasting
  • Pack size: 4KG

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Open all vents on the grill.
  • 2. Place the Homefire® Barbecue Briquettes on the grill.
  • 3a. Place a suitable amount of firelighters in between the charcoals. Using a match or butane lighter, light the firelighters.
  • Or
  • 3b. Soak the whole surface of the Barbecue Briquettes with Lighter Fluid (at least ½ a cup equivalent). Leave to soak in. Using a match or butane lighter, light the charcoal.
  • NEVER add lighter fluid or other flammable liquids to a lit barbecue and NEVER put the lid on the grill before the flames have died out.
  • 4. When the flames die down and the Homefire® Barbecue Briquettes turns grey or glows (after about 15 minutes) arrange the Homefire® Barbecue Briquettes as desired using a long handled BBQ grill tool.
  • 5. You are ready to cook. Enjoy.
  • 6. Tightly close this bag and store properly as per the safety instructions.

Warnings

  • ● Keep out of reach of children and pets.
  • ● ! WARNING: Never burn charcoal inside homes, vehicles, tents or other confined spaces. Harmful fumes may gather without enough ventilation.
  • ● ! WARNING: Always place your grill on a hard, non-combustible and flat surface.
  • ● ! WARNING: Never add lighter fluid, gasoline, kerosene or alcohol when lighting or cooking.
  • Always store this product:
  • ● Away from heat and open flame
  • ● In a dry and well ventilated area
  • ● Make sure ashes are completely extinguished before discarding in a responsible manner and help protect the environment.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ

Distributor address

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ

Return to

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ

Safety information

Good price

5 stars

It does what it says it does

