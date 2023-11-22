We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yankee Medium Jar - With Love

Yankee Medium Jar - With Love

5(1)
£14.00

£41.18/kg

Yankee Medium Jar - With Love
A decadent masterpiece-colorful blossoms sparkling with sugar crystals, placed upon a delicious frosted confection.
Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance.A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do.Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.
H135cm x W99cm x D99cm
Say it 'with love' with true-to-life fragranceUp to 60 hours of burn time
Pack size: 340G

