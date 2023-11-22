Yankee Medium Jar - With Love

A decadent masterpiece-colorful blossoms sparkling with sugar crystals, placed upon a delicious frosted confection.

Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance. A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do. Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.

H135cm x W99cm x D99cm

Say it 'with love' with true-to-life fragrance Up to 60 hours of burn time