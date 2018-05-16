Yankee 2 Small Jar Gift Set Multi

- This giftset contains 2 of our most-loved fragrances in small jar candles.
- Inspired by the everyday pleasures of home, Yankee Candle® Home Inspiration® combines contemporary style with authentic fragrance.
- Our experts have created a tailored range of fragrances, carefully chosen to suit everyday living, adding warmth and comfort to your home.
- Heart-warming gift sets to show how much you care. This inspiring range captures the essence of the season and will bring a smile all year round.
- H131cm x W210cm x D66cm
- True-to-life fragrances
- Up to 30 hours burn time per small jar candle
Information
Warnings
- Trim your wick to 3mm before each burn. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. Place candles on a protected surface. Never handle candles that are in use. Do not leave candles unattended. Keep candles away from drafts and sources of heat. Do not burn candles on or near flammable objects. Keep multiple burning candles a minimum distance apart. Do not allow children or pets near burning candles. Do not drop matches into the wax. Do not burn the candle all the way down, stop burning the candle when the candle wax is 1cm from the bottom. Avoid direct inhalation of any smoke.
- Warning, contains:
- Cherry Vanilla: Contains: Octabenzone. May produce an allergic reaction.
Safety information
