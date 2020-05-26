Nestle Gluten Free Gofree Rice Pops 350G
Energy497kJ 117kcal
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.18g3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657kJ
Product Description
- Gluten-Free Puffed Rice Fortified with Vitamins and Iron
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Great tasting, with 6 vitamins and minerals and Gloriously
- Gluten is a protein that is found in some cereal grains-most commonly wheat, rye and barley.
- Some people have coeliac disease or are intolerant to gluten therefore need to avoid it. Others simply prefer... the gluten free lifestyle
- Crossed Grain Symbol - Certified gluten free by coeliac UK, CH-043-010
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- This cardboard carton is recyclable and the bag inside is recyclable but only where facilities exist
- Delicious crispy puffs of rice
- Source of iron
- 6 vits & mins
- Contains folic acid
- Fortified with vitamins & iron
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 350G
Ingredients
Rice, Sugar, Salt, Sugar Syrup (Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses), Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
- 125ml Milk
- A glass of water
- Fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day
- What the suggested Portion Size?
- Adults 30-45g
- Kids 25-30g
Number of uses
11 servings in this pack
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
Return to
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI*
|Per 30g serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|1657kJ
|497kJ
|-
|390kcal
|117kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86g
|26g
|of which sugars
|9.5g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.18g
|Riboflavin
|0.9mg
|(64%)
|0.27mg
|(19%)
|Niacin
|14mg
|(86%)
|4.1mg
|(26%)
|Vitamin B6
|1.0mg
|(74%)
|0.31mg
|(22%)
|Folic Acid
|154µg
|(77%)
|46.2µg
|(23%)
|Pantothenic Acid
|3.7mg
|(61%)
|1.1mg
|(18%)
|Iron
|9.2mg
|(66%)
|2.8mg
|(20%)
|Vitamins & Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
