The Flatshare Beth O'leary
Offer
- THE SUNDAY TIMES TOP FIVE BESTSELLER
- 'Set to become the romcom of the year - a Sleepless In Seattle for the 21st century'
- Sunday Express
- 'The new Jojo Moyes... This has all the ingredients of Me Before You'
- Cosmopolitan
- 'Funny and winning... a Richard Curtis rom-com that also has its feet firmly planted in real life. A real treat'
- Stylist
- 'The last book to completely emotionally absorb me in this way was Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, and I think fans of that will adore this'
- Daisy Buchanan
- **********
- Tiffy and Leon share a flat
- Tiffy and Leon share a bed
- Tiffy and Leon have never met...
- Tiffy Moore needs a cheap flat, and fast. Leon Twomey works nights and needs cash. Their friends think they're crazy, but it's the perfect solution: Leon occupies the one-bed flat while Tiffy's at work in the day, and she has the run of the place the rest of the time.
- But with obsessive ex-boyfriends, demanding clients at work, wrongly imprisoned brothers and, of course, the fact that they still haven't met yet, they're about to discover that if you want the perfect home you need to throw the rulebook out the window...
- **********
- See what everyone is saying about The Flatshare, 2019's hottest debut!
- 'I devoured The Flatshare. Original, funny and touching. Read it'
- Clare Mackintosh
- 'One of the most talked about books of 2019... Fans of Jojo Moyes's Me Before You will love this UpLit romcom'
- Red Magazine
- 'It's fiction to make you feel good - endlessly enjoyable and brilliant fun'
- Daily Express
- 'In the league of Bridget Jones and Marian Keyes' Walsh sister books'
- Claire Allan
- 'Funny, emotional and uplifting'
- Sun
- 'A quirky, feelgood read, bursting with character and warmth'
- Prima
- 'The Flatshare is a huge, heartwarming triumph'
- Josie Silver
- 'Uproariously funny with characters you fall for from the first page'
- Woman & Home
- 'Deliciously funny and truly uplifting'
- Lucy Diamond
- 'Touching, funny and skilful, a delightful read'
- Katie Fforde
- 'It's funny and charming but there are moments of real poignancy, too. Guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face'
- Good Housekeeping
- 'Heartwarming and brilliant'
- Closer
