No One Home Tim Weaver
- PRE-ORDER THE NEW THRILLER FROM THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF YOU WERE GONE
- 'The tenth in the terrific David Raker series - bliss!' Lee Child
- Nine neighbours gather for a dinner party. But by the next morning, they have all disappeared without a trace.
- No bodies, no evidence, no clues.
- Two and a half years later, it remains a mystery. Desperate for answers, the families of the missing turn to investigator David Raker.
- How did an entire village vanish overnight?
- And is he looking for nine missing people, or nine dead bodies?
- 'I was hooked from beginning to end. A dark, thrilling rollercoaster of a read that is not only unputdownable but has heart' Claire Douglas
- 'From the moment I read the intriguing premise for this book, I couldn't wait to dive in - and I wasn't disappointed. A clever and original plot, expertly executed' Rachel Abbott
- Praise for Tim Weaver:
- 'So many twists and surprises' Times
- 'It had me racing to the end' Fiona Barton
- 'Genuinely original' Gillian McAllister
