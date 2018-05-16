It Started With A Secret Jill Mansell
- THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER
- 'Gripping and incredibly comforting' Marian Keyes
- 'Like a little blast of sunshine - uplifting, heartwarming and supremely feelgood' Sophie Kinsella
- Jill's Mansell's irresistible new book is the perfect escape. A beautiful Cornish setting, a chaotic family, a woman who's had enough of romance - or has she?
- The trouble with secrets is that you can't guess what the consequences will be . . .
- Lainey has lost everything. Luckily one little fib (OK, quite a big fib) helps nail her dream job. Soon she's living in a stunning house by the sea, fending off obsessed fans for a retired - if far-from-retiring - actor and organising his charming but chaotic family. It's definitely worth the challenge of keeping her secret.
- At least Lainey isn't looking for love. It's time for a break from all that. And yet . . . Seth, the actor's grandson, really is rather attractive. There's growing chemistry and a definite connection between them. But how would he react if he knew she hadn't been honest with him?
- Lainey's not the only one with a secret, though. Seth has one of his own. And everything's about to start unravelling . . .
