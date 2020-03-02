All Thats Dead Stuart Macbride
- There's a darkness in the heart of Scotland...
- The stunning new Logan McRae thriller from No. 1 Sunday Times bestseller Stuart MacBride.
- Scream all you want, no one can hear...
- Inspector Logan McRae is looking forward to a nice simple case. But the Powers That Be have other ideas...
- The high-profile anti-independence campaigner, Professor Wilson, has gone missing, leaving nothing but bloodstains behind. There's a war brewing between the factions for and against Scottish Nationalism. And it's all playing out in the merciless glare of the media.
- Someone out there is trying to make a point, and they're making it in blood. If Logan can't stop them, it won't just be his career that dies.
