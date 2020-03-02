The Dirty Dozen Lynda La Plante
- The gritty new thriller from the Queen of Crime Drama and the fifth book in the Sunday Times bestselling Jane Tennison series.
- Jane Tennison has worked hard to become the first female detective ever post to the infamous Flying Squad, or 'the Sweeney'. But the Dirty Dozen is a notorious boys' club, and Jane's new colleagues make it clear that they don't think a woman is up to the dangers of the job.
- Dealing with some of London's most ruthless armed criminals, who think the only good cop is a dead cop, is no joke. Determined to prove she's as good as the men, Jane discovers from a reliable witness that a gang is going to carry out a massive robbery.
- But she doesn't know who they are, or where and when they will strike . . .
- Praise for Lynda La Plante
- 'Lynda La Plante practically invented the thriller' Karin Slaughter
- 'Classic Lynda - a fabulous read' Martina Cole
- 'Satisfyingly full of twists and turns' The Independent
- 'A rare ring of authenticity' Sunday Telegraph
- 'An absorbingly twisty plot' Guardian
