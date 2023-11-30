Tesco Sorrento Oven Glove

This oven glove is designed to protect against contact heat to the hand within a domestic kitchen environment. Do not use with temperatures exceeding 250°C. This product will not protect from hot liquids or steam. Keep away from naked flames, fire or hot elements.

KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. This oven glove is designed to protect against contact heat to the hand within a domestic kitchen environment. Do not use with temperatures exceeding 250°C. This product will not protect from hot liquids or steam. Keep away from naked flames, fire or hot elements.

KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. This oven glove is designed to protect against contact heat to the hand within a domestic kitchen environment. Do not use with temperatures exceeding 250°C. This product will not protect from hot liquids or steam. Keep away from naked flames, fire or hot elements. Do not use whilst damp or wet. The product should be replaced if damaged or if the materials used deteriorate.

KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. This oven glove is designed to protect against contact heat to the hand within a domestic kitchen environment. Do not use with temperatures exceeding 250°C. This product will not protect from hot liquids or steam. Keep away from naked flames, fire or hot elements. Do not use whilst damp or wet. The product should be replaced if damaged or if the materials used deteriorate. Machine washable.Wash dark colours separately. Wash similar colours together. Reshape whilst damp. Line dry only.

The EU declaration of conformity can be found at www.tesco.com/productsupporttesco.

H18cm x W90cm Outer/lining: 100% cotton. Filling: 100% polyester The EU declaration of conformity can be found at www.tesco.com/productsupporttesco.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023