Grown Ups Marian Keyes
New
- PRE-ORDER THE BRAND-NEW BOOK FROM MARIAN KEYES, THE INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF THE BREAK
- PICKED AS ONE TO WATCH IN 2020 BY THE TIMES, DAILY MAIL, EVENING STANDARD, THE i, STYLIST, COSMOPOLITAN, GRAZIA AND MORE
- 'Magnificently messy lives, brilliantly untangled. Funny, tender and completely absorbing!' GRAHAM NORTON
- ___________
- They're a glamorous family, the Caseys.
- Johnny Casey, his two brothers Ed and Liam, their beautiful, talented wives and all their kids spend a lot of time together - birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, weekends away. And they're a happy family. Johnny's wife, Jessie - who has the most money - insists on it.
- Under the surface, though, conditions are murkier. While some people clash, other people like each other far too much . . .
- Everything stays under control until Ed's wife Cara, gets concussion and can't keep her thoughts to herself. One careless remark at Johnny's birthday party, with the entire family present, starts Cara spilling out all their secrets.
- In the subsequent unravelling, every one of the adults finds themselves wondering if it's time - finally - to grow up?
- ___________
- 'Hilarious, alternately heartwarming and heartbreaking. I loved everything about it' DAILY MAIL
- 'Superb. Warm-hearted, wise and highly entertaining' OBSERVER
- 'Keyes at her best: capturing everyday voices with humour and empathy with writing that you'll devour in a weekend. Just pure and simple joy' STYLIST
- 'I loved every word. I will be missing those gorgeous vibrant characters for many weeks to come' LIANE MORIARTY, bestselling author of Big Little Lies
- 'Messy, tangled complex humans who reminded me that few of us ever really sort our lives out at all' JOJO MOYES, bestselling author of Me Before You
- 'Her best yet. Charming, funny and poignant, but also profound, heartbreaking' NINA STIBBE, bestselling author of Reasons to be Cheerful
- 'Sensitive, funny, wonderful, immensely touching' NIGELLA LAWSON
- 'It's SUCH a treat. I felt like I was reading the cleverest cream cake of words' CAITLIN MORAN
- 'A novel that is warm and witty but never afraid to tackle the big stuff' ELIZABETH DAY, bestselling author of HOW TO FAIL
- 'Funny & thoughtful and such brilliantly drawn characters that I am genuinely bereft my time with them is over' HANNAH BECKERMAN, bestselling author of If Only I Could Tell You
- 'She's only gone and done it again! Brilliant as ever' JANE FALLON, bestselling author of Tell Me A Secret
