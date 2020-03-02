Knife Jo Nesbo
- THE NO.1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER
- HARRY HOLE FACES A DEADLY FOE IN THE NEW THRILLER FROM SUNDAY TIMES NUMBER ONE BESTSELLER JO NESBO.
- 'Nesbo is one of the best thriller writers on the planet' Daily Express
- HARRY HOLE IS ABOUT TO FACE HIS DARKEST CASE YET.
- Harry is in a bad place: Rakel has left him, he's working cold cases and notorious murderer Svein Finne is back on the streets.
- THE FIRST KILLER HARRY PUT BEHIND BARS IS OUT TO GET HIM.
- Harry is responsible for the many years Finne spent in prison but now he's free and ready to pick up where he left off.
- A MAN LIKE HARRY BETTER WATCH HIS BACK.
- When Harry wakes up with blood on his hands, and no memory of what he did the night before, he knows everything is only going to get worse . . .
- *JO NESBO HAS SOLD OVER 45 MILLION BOOKS WORLDWIDE*
- The phenomenal twelfth instalment in Jo Nesbo's internationally bestselling crime fiction series.
