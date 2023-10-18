Staedtler Whiteboard Markers 6 Pack

This pack of 6 Staedtler Lumocolor whiteboards marker pens in assorted colours is ideal for presentations in the office or at school. The whiteboard pens are supplied in a stylish, reusable desktop box which acts as a practical storage solution and pen holder at the same time. As the ink can be dry wiped without leaving a trace, these Staedtler Lumocolor whiteboard marker pens can also be used on glass and porcelain. The low odour ink is fast drying and so prevents smudges and smears for left-handed writers. Staedtler Lumocolor marker pens can also be left for 8 hours without drying out, making them exceptionally long lasting and the ideal solution for classroom or office presentations.

H15.1cm x W7.4cm x D1.8cm