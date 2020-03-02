Beneath The Surface Fiona Neill
Offer
- 'A rich, dark and satisfying read about the complexities of modern family life. I adored it' Jane Fallon
- PRE-ORDER NOW: the stunning new novel from the Sunday Times bestselling author of The Betrayals and The Good Girl
- Everyone is talking about Grace's family.
- But for all the wrong reasons . . .
- Grace wanted to give her daughters the idyllic childhood she never had. And with teenage Lilly, her golden girl, she's never had to worry - unlike with ten-year-old Mia, who often lands herself in trouble.
- But when Lilly suddenly collapses at school, Grace's carefully ordered world crashes down. Because it turns out Lilly isn't the perfect daughter after all. Suddenly, Grace is fixated on uncovering the truth.
- Which is when she takes her eyes off Mia . . .
- Beneath the Surface explores the weight of the past upon the present, the burden of keeping secrets and what happens when children get caught in the undercurrents of adult relationships.
- 'Neill describes human dysfunction with such compelling empathy ... richly tense and deeply satisfying. I didn't want to finish!' Hilary Boyd, author of The Anniversary
- 'With her trademark dark humour and incisive observations of family life, Neill takes the reader on a fascinating, moving and intelligent journey to the truth' Gillian McAllister, bestselling author of No Further Questions
- 'Beautifully told with great suspense' Rachel Hore, bestselling author of The Memory Garden
- 'Well-paced and intriguing' Daily Mail
- Praise for Fiona Neill:
- 'A novel made for heated book club debates' Stylist
- 'Vivid and insightful' Guardian
- 'No one writes about modern family with more truth or authenticity than Fiona Neill' Lisa Jewell
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020