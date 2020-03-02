How The Dead Speak Value Mcdermid
- The eleventh book in the Tony Hill and Carol Jordan series, from No. 1 bestselling author Val McDermid.
- 'The queen of crime is still at the top of her game' Independent
- 'No one can tell a story like she can' Daily Express
- 'One of today's most accomplished crime writers' Literary Review
- 'We are all creatures of habit. Even murderers . . .'
- When human remains are discovered in the grounds of an old convent, it quickly becomes clear that someone has been using the site as their personal burial ground. But with the convent abandoned long ago and bodies dating back many years, could this be the work of more than one obsessive killer?
- The investigation throws up more questions as the evidence mounts but, after their last disastrous case, Tony Hill and Carol Jordan can only watch from afar. As they deal with the consequences, someone with a terrifying routine is biding their time - and both Tony and Carol find themselves closer to the edge than they have ever been before . . .
- Masterful and filled with suspense, this is the most electrifying, heart-racing thriller yet from number one bestseller and queen of crime Val McDermid.
