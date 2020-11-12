Highland Spring Sparkling Water Eco 500Ml
- Carbonated Spring Water.
- 100% Recycled* Plastic Bottle & Recyclable
- Every drop of Highland Spring is carefully drawn from protected organic land deep within Scotland's Ochil Hills.
- And now we've introduced a 100% recycled* range - that's 100% recyclable too!
- *Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic.
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- Label and cap are recyclable but are not made from recycled plastic.
- Good Shopping Guide Ethical Company
- Pack size: 500ML
Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Product of Scotland
- Bottled by:
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Perthshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Average Analysis mg/l:
|Bicarbonate
|150
|Calcium
|40.5
|Chloride
|6.7
|Magnesium
|10.1
|Nitrate (as No3)
|3.1
|Potassium
|0.7
|Sodium
|5.6
|Sulphate
|5.3
|Dry residue at 180°C
|170
|pH at source
|7.8
