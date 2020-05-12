Galaxy Treat Cake

- Energy813kJ 194kcal10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1807kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge cake covered with a chocolate buttercream ganache and hand decorated with milk chocolate pieces.
- An indulgent chocolate cake smothered with Galaxy® chocolate buttercream, topped with mini Galaxy® Counters® & Ripple® chocolate
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (from Milk), **Galaxy® Counters® Milk Chocolate (5%), Humectants (Vegetable Glycerine, Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, ***Galaxy® Milk Chocolate (3.5%), ****Galaxy® Ripple® Milk Chocolate (3.5%), Palm Oil, Cream (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Palm Stearin, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Maize Starch, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, **Galaxy® Counters® Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk, Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), ***Galaxy® Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, ****Galaxy® Ripple® Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Pecans, Walnuts and Pistachio's
Storage
Store in a cool dry place once opened store in an airtight container and consume within three days.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~45g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1807kJ
|813kJ
|(10%)
|-
|432kcal
|194kcal
|(10%)
|Fat
|21.5g
|9.7g
|(14%)
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|3.8g
|(19%)
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|23.8g
|(9%)
|of which sugars
|37.8g
|17.0g
|(19%)
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.4g
|(5%)
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.26g
|(5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020