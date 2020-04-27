Tesco Green Vegetable Medley 250G
Offer
- Energy433kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat4.7g7%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 84kcal
Product Description
- Peas, broccoli and sliced kale with salted butter.
- Vibrant selection of kale, broccoli and peas with salted butter.
- Ready to Cook. Vibrant selection of kale, broccoli and peas with salted butter.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas, Broccoli, Kale, Butter (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Header: 3 mins 15 secs (800W) / 2 mins 45 secs (900W)
Pierce film lid several times.
Place on microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 15 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes 45 secs (900W).
Carefully peel back lid, stir and leave to stand for 1 minute, after heating.
Do not reheat.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|346kJ / 84kcal
|433kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|10.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020