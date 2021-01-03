Stryyk Not R*M Distilled Non Alch Spirit 70Cl
- Stryyk Not R*M Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- Not R*M is the perfect 0% ABV alternative to a spiced rum. We blend sweet sugar cane and raisin with characteristic vanilla and oakwood tones to create a perfectly balanced alternative.
- Keep it simple and make a Not R*M and Cola or mix it up with a Mojito or Mai Tai.
- Whether you're moderating, cutting back completely or just fancy a night off, Stryyk Not R*M is the go to alternative without the alcohol or calories.
- Distilled and bottled in the UK, with All the Spirit, None of the Alcohol™
- 3 calories a serve
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 70CL
- Sugar Free
Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Stryyk Not R*M & Cola
- Fill a glass with ice
- Add 50ml Stryyk Not R*M
- Top with Diet Cola
- Garnish with Lime Wedge
- 3 Calories
Name and address
- 221 Pentonville Road,
- London,
- N1 9UZ.
Return to
- 221 Pentonville Road,
- London,
- N1 9UZ.
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021