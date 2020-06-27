Jamie Oliver Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli Pasta 250G

Very pleasantly surprised.
This was delicious and so quick! Cooked the pasta for 4mins as directed on pack, pleased that it didn't all fall apart which is what usually happens with other ready made pasta. Whilst it was draining in the colander I put a decent size knob of butter in the pan to melt and added 2 tsps of sun-dried tomato, then tossed the pasta back in pan and added parmesan, served it with a breaded pork escalope. My husband is a fussy eater, even he said it was a lovely meal!! "Nice one Jamie"