We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Dr Pepper 18X330ml

4.6(14)Write a review
image 1 of Dr Pepper 18X330ml
£7.50
£0.13/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
281kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • I don't know what it is, but I like it!
  • For over a century, Dr Pepper's truly unique taste has been impossible to describe… a taste so misunderstood that's confusingly good. Grab it now, thank us later. So odd, so good, So MiSuNderStoOd®
  • I don't know what it is, but I like it!
  • For over a century, Dr Pepper's truly unique taste has been impossible to describe… a taste so misunderstood that's confusingly good. Grab it now, thank us later.
  • So odd, so good, So MiSuNderStoOd®
  • - Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink With Sugar and Sweeteners,
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • 23 flavours. A taste So MiSuNderStoOd
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 5940ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

18 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy 85kJ281kJ
-20kcal66kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate4.9g16g (6%)
Of which sugars4.9g16g (18%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0g0g (0%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really good

5 stars

Really good

Tesco forcing sugar and gluten free products again

2 stars

Contains sweeteners and does not say so on the outer packaging. Tesco, if you're still insisting on selling produce with sweeteners you must say so! Does your buyer still not get it? your customers prefer fizzy drinks with sugar, which is why Classic Coke sells ten time the quantity of Zero. Give consumers a proper choice, stop attempting to force us to purchase sugar and gluten free products, they are vile.

Dr pepper is great for when you come in from long

5 stars

Dr pepper is great for when you come in from long day at work nice & refreshing

Kids love the stuff

5 stars

Good for the money kids love it NOT me lol

Great

5 stars

Perfect. Husband and son enjoy this of an evening

It was good value and my granddaughter enjoys them

5 stars

It was good value and my granddaughter enjoys them

Great value

5 stars

Great value

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

We drank them

4 stars

We drank them

Good value for money as always from Tesco

5 stars

Good value for money as always from Tesco

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here