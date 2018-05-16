Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g

Product Description
- Bars of nuts and dried fruit with soya crispies and orange oil.
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts 54%, Glucose Syrup, Soya Protein Crispies 11% (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Dark Chocolate 8% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Dried Apricots 7%, Honey, Orange Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Cow's Milk, and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.
Net Contents
3 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g bar
|Energy
|2076kJ 498kcal
|934kJ 224kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|12.8g
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|14.0g
|of which sugars
|18.4g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|2.7g
|Protein
|26.1g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.17g
