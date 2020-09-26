By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Leicester Cheese 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Red Leicester Cheese 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal

Product Description

  • Red Leicester cheese.
  • 100% British Milk. Hand selected cheese for a smooth, nutty taste.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat33.6g10.1g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Super Seeded Farmhouse Loaf 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 220G

£ 1.55
£7.05/kg

Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork 410G

£ 4.00
£9.76/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here