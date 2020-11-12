Tesco Ham, Cheese Coleslaw Sandwich

Definitely the best sandwich of the range.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840kJ / 200kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (16%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Carrot, Cabbage, Malted Wheat Flakes, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Made using British and EU pork.
1 Servings
Carton. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|840kJ / 200kcal
|1553kJ / 370kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|43.1g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|5.2g
|Protein
|10.4g
|19.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
