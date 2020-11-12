By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ham, Cheese Coleslaw Sandwich

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Ham, Cheese Coleslaw Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each Pack
  • Energy1553kJ 370kcal
    19%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Coleslaw, smoked reformed ham with added water and mature Cheddar cheese in malted bread.
  • Beechwood Smoked Ham Our chef's recipe layers beechwood smoked ham with Cheddar cheese and coleslaw on malted bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (16%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Carrot, Cabbage, Malted Wheat Flakes, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy840kJ / 200kcal1553kJ / 370kcal
Fat6.6g12.2g
Saturates3.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate23.3g43.1g
Sugars3.3g6.1g
Fibre2.8g5.2g
Protein10.4g19.2g
Salt1.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Definitely the best sandwich of the range.

5 stars

Definitely the best sandwich of the range.

Usually bought next

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.55/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here