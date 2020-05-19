Beronia Rioja Crianza 18.75Cl
Product Description
- Rioja Crianza - Red Spanish Wine
- Beronia Crianza is a clean, bright cherry colour. Fresh on the nose with herbaceous aromas of thyme and rosemary but also displays fruity notes such as cherry and blueberry. It is complex on the nose, developing aromas of orange and cinnamon. On the palate, it is equally complex, with sweet flavours of vanilla and milk chocolate, from the American oak, standing out. Pleasant, full-bodied with a very long finish.
- Pack size: 18.75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Net Contents
18.75cl
