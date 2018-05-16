Boitiful Kefir Morello Cherry 500Ml
Product Description
- Morello Cherry Kefir
- Cultured milk traditionally known as Kefir.
- Made with authentic cultures and packed with billions of gut friendly bacteria.
- Source of protein & calcium
- Gut-friendly bacteria - billions of them.
- British milk, blended with morello cherry.
- No sugar added.
- Originating from the Caucasus mountains, Kefir has been a trusted staple for over 2000 years.
- Kefir literally means 'feel good', and with over 40 strains of gut-friendly cultures we understand why.
- We love it for breakfast or as a snack. Great in smoothies and poured over cereal.
- There is increasing evidence of the importance of the gut's microbiota on our overall wellbeing.
- Over 40 strains of live cultures versus a typical yogurt with only two to four.
- Biotiful has always been ahead of the time, leading the way to bring Kefir to the UK.
- Figure skater turned banker turned entrepreneur, Natasha Bowes founded Biotiful in 2012 when she decided to create a Kefir for the UK that matched the standards of the Kefir she drank daily in her native Russia.
- She spent months in her own kitchen perfecting the recipe that matched the nutrition, taste and quality enjoyed back home.
- The mission to upgrade the nation's Dairy began.
- Source of vitamins B12 & B2
- Red Tractor Approved Farms
- No sugar added
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk (88%) Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, Morello Cherry Purée (6%), Natural Fruit Extracts (Apples, Grapes, Carob), Stabiliser (Pectin), Lemon Conc, Natural Flavour, *Includes Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C.Consume within 2 days of opening. Use By Date: Please see bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening and consume within 2 days.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Portion 250ml
|% of reference intake in portion
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|63 (264)
|158 (661)
|Fat, (g)
|2.8
|7.0
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.8
|4.6
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|6.4
|16.0
|of which sugars*, (g)
|5.6
|14.0
|Protein, (g)
|3.1
|7.8
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Vitamin B2, µg
|385
|28%
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.64
|25%
|Calcium, mg
|278
|35%
|Phosphorus, mg
|197
|28%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
