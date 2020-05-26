By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harveys Aperitivo Pink Sherry 75cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Harveys Aperitivo Pink Sherry 75cl
£ 11.50
£11.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Authentic Andalusian Aperitivo from Harveys with taste of red fruits.
  • Harveys Aperitivo Pink is a sherry infused drink made with 100% natural flavours.
  • Andalusian Aperitivo - wine-based aperitif
  • 12 UK Units per bottle
  • 0.8 UK Units per 50ml serving glass
  • 50ml = 61 kcal per glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Spain
  • Made with natural flavours
  • Sherry infused
  • From the vineyards of Andalucía
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Harveys Aperitivo Pink is a sherry infused drink made with 100% natural flavours

Alcohol Units

12

ABV

15% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with soda & ice
  • Top with fresh berries
  • Try over ice, top-up with soda and add a couple of fresh raspberries for the perfect refreshing serve.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Bodegas Fundador,
  • S.L.U. San Ildenfonso,
  • 3 - 11403, Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd,
  • Glasgow,
  • G2 5RG,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd,
  • Glasgow,
  • G2 5RG,
  • Scotland.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here