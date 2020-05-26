Harveys Aperitivo Pink Sherry 75cl

- Authentic Andalusian Aperitivo from Harveys with taste of red fruits.
- Harveys Aperitivo Pink is a sherry infused drink made with 100% natural flavours.
- Andalusian Aperitivo - wine-based aperitif
- 12 UK Units per bottle
- 0.8 UK Units per 50ml serving glass
- 50ml = 61 kcal per glass
- Know Your Limits
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- Enjoy Responsibly
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Spain
- Made with natural flavours
- Sherry infused
- From the vineyards of Andalucía
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Harveys Aperitivo Pink is a sherry infused drink made with 100% natural flavours
Alcohol Units
12
ABV
15% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with soda & ice
- Top with fresh berries
- Try over ice, top-up with soda and add a couple of fresh raspberries for the perfect refreshing serve.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Bodegas Fundador,
- S.L.U. San Ildenfonso,
- 3 - 11403, Jerez de la Frontera,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Whyte and Mackay Ltd,
- Glasgow,
- G2 5RG,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Whyte and Mackay Ltd,
- Glasgow,
- G2 5RG,
- Scotland.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020