Kiddylicious Cheesy Veggie Straws 4X12g
Product Description
- Cheese flavour potato snacks
- Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
- Perfect finger food for toddlers, tasty hollow veggie straws
- Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
- For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
- Kiddylicious Rice Crispy Sticks Toddling 18+ Months
- Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes Toddling 12+ Months
- Kiddylicious Melty Buttons Crawling 9+ Months
- Kiddylicious Ha-Pea Snaps Independent Sitting 7+ Months
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Don't Recycle
- Healthier snack alternative to crisps for toddlers
- Fun and colourful hollow tubes
- Perfect for little hands
- Perfect finger food to encourage self feeding
- Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 9+ months
- Gluten free, nut free and egg free with absolutely nothing artificial
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Pack size: 48G
Information
Ingredients
Veggie Straws (Potato Starch, Dried Potato (40%), Tomato Powder (0.7%), Beetroot Powder (0.3%), Salt, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil Seasoning (Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
4 x 12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|2250
|270
|Energy (kcal)
|539
|65
|Fat (g)
|31
|3.7
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.8
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61
|7.3
|(of which sugars) (g)
|0.6
|0.1
|Fibre (g)
|2.9
|0.3
|Protein (g)
|2.4
|0.3
|Salt (g)
|0.55
|0.05
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020