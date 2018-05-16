By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Vitamins Peach & Apricot S/Free, Still 1L

Get More Vitamins Peach & Apricot S/Free, Still 1L
£ 1.80
£0.18/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Peach & Apricot Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Dietary Fibre
  • The Dietary Reference Value (DRV) for Dietary Fiber is 30g per day for adults.
  • This drink provides 6g (20%) of the DRV.
  • Dietary Fibre (20% DRV*)
  • Spring Water
  • Natural Flavours
  • Sugar Free
  • *Dietary Reference Value (DRV)
  • Please recycle
  • Contains 20% of Your Daily Dose of Fibre
  • Only 24 Calories Per Serving
  • Natural Flavours
  • Gluten and Sugar Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Maize Dextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Don't re-use the packaging.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy20kJ/5kcal100kJ/ 24kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars0g0g
Fibre1.2g6.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g

Safety information

Don't re-use the packaging.

