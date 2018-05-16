Get More Vitamins Peach & Apricot S/Free, Still 1L
Product Description
- Low Calorie Still Peach & Apricot Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Dietary Fibre
- The Dietary Reference Value (DRV) for Dietary Fiber is 30g per day for adults.
- This drink provides 6g (20%) of the DRV.
- Dietary Fibre (20% DRV*)
- Spring Water
- Natural Flavours
- *Dietary Reference Value (DRV)
- Contains 20% of Your Daily Dose of Fibre
- Only 24 Calories Per Serving
- Gluten and Sugar Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Maize Dextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
- getmorevits.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|20kJ/5kcal
|100kJ/ 24kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|6.0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Safety information
Don't re-use the packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020