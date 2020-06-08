Graze Peanut Butter Chocolate Flapjack 50G
Product Description
- Wholegrain oat flapjack with peanut butter, chocolate chips & soy protein crispies
- Think craving-busting sweet treat, without the sugar highs. Made using whole oats, these satisfying bites are packed with fibre and are a great source of protein, manganese and vitamin A. Thanks to clever chicory root (a surprisingly sweet natural sugar substitute), these satisfying little treats now have over 45% less sugar than your average cereal bar* - without an artificial colour, flavour or preservative in sight.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- We've given oats some oomph with an extra boost of plant protein in this peanutty flapjack. Thanks to the naturally sweet chicory root fibre in this recipe, it has at least 45% less sugar than the average cereal bar*, for an afternoon treat with more benefits and less sugar.
- 45% less sugar than the average cereal bar†
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass. Our peanut butter chocolate flapjack contains 7.9g of protein per serving.
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- Source of fibre
- Oats plus 7g protein
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (25%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Protein Crispies (9%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Golden Syrup, Peanut Butter (5%) (Roasted Peanuts, Sea Salt), Sugar, Linseeds (4%), Roasted Peanuts (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Chocolate Chips (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Pumpkin Seeds (1%), Stabiliser: Acacia Gum, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Cane Molasses, *Graze contributes to the production of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Eggs, Nuts, Milk, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Best before: see pack lid
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (50g)
|Energy
|2068 kJ
|1034 kJ
|-
|496 kcal
|248 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|14 g
|of which saturates
|4.4 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|40 g
|20 g
|of which sugars
|14 g
|7.0 g
|Fibre
|17 g
|8.5 g
|Protein
|16 g
|7.9 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.37 g
