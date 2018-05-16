Tesco Chocolate Mega Loaf

- Energy834kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars12.7g14%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 399kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge with dark chocolate and topped with Belgian Chocolate Chunks.
- Topped with chocolate. Made with dark chocolate for richness.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © Tesco 2020. SC0141
- Topped with chocolate
- Made with dark chocolate for richness
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (1.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1668kJ / 399kcal
|834kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|48.5g
|24.3g
|Sugars
|25.4g
|12.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020