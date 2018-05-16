By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Mega Loaf

Tesco Chocolate Mega Loaf
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Per 50g
  • Energy834kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 399kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge with dark chocolate and topped with Belgian Chocolate Chunks.
  • Topped with chocolate. Made with dark chocolate for richness.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0141
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (1.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1668kJ / 399kcal834kJ / 199kcal
Fat19.6g9.8g
Saturates2.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate48.5g24.3g
Sugars25.4g12.7g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein6.1g3.0g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

