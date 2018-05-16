Walkers Favourites Mix Snacks 22 Pack 500G

Product Description
- 4 x Tangy Cheese Flavour Corn Chips 4 x Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs 4 x Cheese Flavour Potato Snack 5 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 5 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- - 22 packs of Walkers Favourite Mix Snacks
- - Multipack contains 5 x 25g packets of Walkers Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps, 5 x 25g packets of Walkers Ready Salted Flavour Potato Crisps, 4 x 30g packets of Doritos Tangy Cheese Falvour Tortilla Chips, 4 x 16g packets of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks, 4 x 16.5g packets of Walkers Wotsits Cheese Flavour Corn Puffs,
- - This multi-pack is ideal for parties or sharing with family and friends
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
22 x Pack
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 549kJ 2194kJ - 132kcal(7%*) 526kcal Fat 8.0g(11%*) 31.9g of which Saturates 0.7g(3%*) 2.6g Carbohydrate 12.9g 51.5g of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*) 0.4g Fibre 1.1g 4.3g Protein 1.5g 6.1g Salt 0.35g(6%*) 1.40g Each inner pack contains 1 serving - - * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Permeate (contains Milk), Dried Cheese (from Milk) (6%), Salt, Cheese Solids (from Milk), Dairy Solids (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto Norbixin), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk)]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 16.5g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 340kJ 2059kJ - 82kcal(4%*) 494kcal Fat 5.3g(8%*) 31.9g of which Saturates 0.5g(2%*) 2.9g Carbohydrate 7.6g 46.2g of which Sugars 1.2g(1%*) 7.2g Fibre 0.0g 0.2g Protein 0.9g 5.4g Salt 0.26g(4%*) 1.58g Each inner pack contains 1 serving - - * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Each inner pack contains:
- Energy628kJ 150kcal7%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Tangy Cheese Flavour [Flavourings (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Milk Protein, Dextrose, Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto, Plain Caramel), Spice, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 628kJ 2092kJ - 150kcal(7%*) 501kcal Fat 7.8g(11%*) 25.9g of which Saturates 1.0g(5%*) 3.4g Carbohydrate 17.3g 57.5g of which Sugars 0.8g(<1%*) 2.7g Fibre 1.7g 5.6g Protein 2.0g 6.5g Salt 0.36g(6%*) 1.19g Each inner pack contains 1 serving - - * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 518kJ 2070kJ - 124kcal(6%*) 495kcal Fat 6.7g(10%*) 26.7g of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*) 2.1g Carbohydrate 14.0g 55.9g of which Sugars 0.7g(1%*) 2.7g Fibre 1.1g 4.4g Protein 1.4g 5.6g Salt 0.30g(5%*) 1.20g Each inner pack contains 1 serving - - * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheatflour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 16g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 359kJ 2245kJ - 86kcal(4%*) 536kcal Fat 4.9g(7%*) 30.8g of which Saturates 0.4g(2%*) 2.7g Carbohydrate 9.9g 62.1g of which Sugars 0.4g(<1%*) 2.7g Fibre 0.2g 1.2g Protein 0.4g 2.5g Salt 0.34g(6%*) 2.14g Each inner pack contains 1 serving - - * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
