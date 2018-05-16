By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J20 Summer Shine Pear & Guava Juice Drink 6X275ml

J20 Summer Shine Pear & Guava Juice Drink 6X275ml
£ 6.00
£0.36/100ml
Per 275ml:
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 72kJ/17kcal

Product Description

  • Pear and Guava Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Pack size: 1.65L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Pear 23%, White Guava 2%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (E171, E172), Safflower Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottle

Net Contents

6 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy72kJ/17kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.7g
of which sugars3.6g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

