Tabasco Sriracha Sauce 256Ml

Tabasco Sriracha Sauce 256Ml
£ 2.70
£1.06/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Red Pepper Sauce with Garlic.
  • Preservative free
  • Halal
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 256ML

Information

Ingredients

Red Jalapeno Pepper (42.8%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Garlic (8.0%), Distilled Vinegar, Thickener Xanthan Gum, Tabasco® Brand Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt]

Storage

Store in cool dry place.Best Before End: on bottle

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bickery Food Group B.V.,
  • Postbus 433,
  • 1200 AK Hilversum,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • tabasco.com

Net Contents

256ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml:
Energy:512 kJ / 121 kcal
Fat:0 g
of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:27 g
of which sugars:19 g
Protein:2,1 g
Salt:6,7 g
