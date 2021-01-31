Tesco Sweet Chilli Houmous & Breadsticks 57G
- Energy777kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chickpeas with sesame seed paste, chilli, lemon juice from concentrate and black pepper breadsticks.
- Crunchy and Spicy
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweet Chilli Houmous (61%)[Cooked Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Water, Sugar, Red Chilli (Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Cumin, Chilli Powder], Black Pepper Breadsticks (38%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Black Pepper, Sea Salt].
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
57g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (57g)
|Energy
|1364kJ / 326kcal
|777kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|36.9g
|21.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|3.0g
|Protein
|8.4g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
