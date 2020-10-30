Natural Extracts Travel Wash Bag
Product Description
- Natural Extracts Travel Wash Bag
- Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains Oatmeal & Shea Soap x 1 75g e Grapefruit & Yuzu Shower Gel x 1 100ml e Lavender & Geranium Hand Cream x 1 50ml e Avocado & Green Tea Body Butter x 1 50ml e Wash Mitt x 1
- Inspired by Nature Oatmeal & Shea Soap, Grapefruit & Yuzu Shower Gel, Lavender & Geranium Hand Cream, Avocado & Green Tea Body Butter, Wash Mitt
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Soap: Work the soap into a lather and apply it to your body with your hands. Gently massage it into your skin and rinse off. Shower Gel: Apply to wet skin or wash mitt and massage gently. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water. Hand Cream: Massage gently into hands until fully absorbed. Body Butter: Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse Tube. Recycle Jar. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100ml e,50ml e, 50ml e, 75g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Methylparaben, Benzyl Salicylate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Avena Sativa Kernel Meal.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Parfum, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylene Glycol, Coumarin, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Extract, Tocopherol, CI 17200, CI 42090.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Citrus Grandis Fruit Water, CI 19140, CI 14700.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Polysorbate 60, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Methylparaben, Parfum, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, CI 19140, Persea Gratissima Oil, CI 14700, CI 42090, Centella Asiatica Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020