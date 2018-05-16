Tesco Oat Bran 675G

- Energy619kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Oatbran.
- Wholesome A great alternative to whole oat porridge, with more fibre
- Pack size: 675G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains oats. May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow 40g oatbran per person.
Place oatbran in a small saucepan and add 240ml of cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water.
Bring the oatbran to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the desired thickness is achieved.
Number of uses
Approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
675g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|1548kJ / 369kcal
|619kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|46.9g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|15.6g
|6.2g
|Protein
|15.1g
|6.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
