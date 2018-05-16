By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Oat Bran 675G

£ 1.85
£0.27/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy619kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Oatbran.
  • Wholesome A great alternative to whole oat porridge, with more fibre
  • Pack size: 675G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains oats. May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow 40g oatbran per person.
Place oatbran in a small saucepan and add 240ml of cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water.
Bring the oatbran to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the desired thickness is achieved.

Number of uses

Approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

675g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1548kJ / 369kcal619kJ / 148kcal
Fat10.0g4.0g
Saturates1.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate46.9g18.8g
Sugars1.3g0.5g
Fibre15.6g6.2g
Protein15.1g6.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

