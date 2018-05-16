Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Southern-Style Chicken 230G

- Energy1113kJ 267kcal13%
Product Description
- Vegetarian Southern - Style Chicken
- Vegetarian Chicken - Style Pieces made from Rehydrated textured soya and wheat protein; with a crispy southern fried coating.
- "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the Earth and you."
- The McCartney Family
- Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
- Outrageously succulent
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetarian Chicken (65%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (69%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose; Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder], Southern Fried Coating (28%) [Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Fennel, Yeast, Black Pepper Extract, Paprika, Thyme Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Paprika Extract; Turmeric Extract], Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.For best before end see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 4 pieces. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas Mark 6. Place pieces onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 14-16 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 4 pieces
|Energy kJ
|1105
|1113
|Energy kcal
|265
|267
|Fat
|15.8g
|16.0g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|11.3g
|(of which sugars)
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|5.1g
|Protein
|16.9g
|17.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.3g
