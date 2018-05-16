By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Petits Filous Raspberry Yogurt Drink 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Petits Filous Raspberry Yogurt Drink 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Per 100g:
  • Energy268 kJ 63 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavour drinking yogurt
  • 4 bottle designs to inspire play
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
  • Petits Filous mess-free Raspberry flavoured drinkable yogurt, the only mess-free kids snack for the little ones with Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones.
  • Each Petits Filous mess-free bottle has a slow release cap, allowing your kids to play free and enjoy the drink mess free.
  • Drinkable 8 hours out of the fridge
  • No artificial flavourings
  • Petits Filous mess-free drinkable yogurt is also available in Strawberry, Peach and Vanilla flavours
  • Put the plastic cap, bottle and cardboard in the recycling bin - check locally
  • Sport cap for mess-free adventures
  • Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.3%, Cream (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • Consumer careline:
  • UK 0800 358 0401
  • IRL 1890 81 89 88
  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ268 kJ
Energy kcal63 kcal
Fat 0.8 g
of which saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 9.9 g
of which sugars 9.8 g
Protein 3.0 g
Salt 0.12 g
Calcium 120 mg 15% RI**
Vitamin D 0.75 µg 15% RI**
**RI : Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here