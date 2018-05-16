Petits Filous Raspberry Yogurt Drink 400G

- Energy268 kJ 63 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Raspberry flavour drinking yogurt
- 4 bottle designs to inspire play
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Petits Filous mess-free Raspberry flavoured drinkable yogurt, the only mess-free kids snack for the little ones with Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones.
- Each Petits Filous mess-free bottle has a slow release cap, allowing your kids to play free and enjoy the drink mess free.
- Drinkable 8 hours out of the fridge
- No artificial flavourings
- Petits Filous mess-free drinkable yogurt is also available in Strawberry, Peach and Vanilla flavours
- Put the plastic cap, bottle and cardboard in the recycling bin - check locally
- Sport cap for mess-free adventures
- Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.3%, Cream (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- UK 0800 358 0401
- IRL 1890 81 89 88
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|268 kJ
|Energy kcal
|63 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9 g
|of which sugars
|9.8 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
|Calcium
|120 mg 15% RI**
|Vitamin D
|0.75 µg 15% RI**
|**RI : Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020