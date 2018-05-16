B&J Non Dairy Cookies On Ckie/ Dgh I/Crm 465ml
New
Product Description
- Non-dairy Caramel Ice Cream with Cookie Swirls (6%), Cookie Dough (9%) and Chocolatey Chunks (5%)
- Caramel dairy-free ice cream with a cookie swirl, cookie dough and delicious chocolatey chunks. Cookie and dough lovers, Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Cookies on Cookie Dough ice cream is where you'll find your vegan euphoria!
- It’s so hard to choose between cookies and cookie dough. Cookies are crunchy, satisfying, and fondly remind you of sneaking one or two out of the cookie jar as a kid. But cookie dough is a whole other world of delicious: gooey, soft, and bursting with sweetness, it’s a cookie’s rebellious sibling, ready to convert every willing cookie lover.
- With this frozen tub-full, there’s no need to choose between them! And what a relief because we’re bad at choosing between desserts, really. (Ever wondered why we put so many chunks and swirls in our ice cream flavours? It’s because we just can’t bear to choose between them.)
- With caramel non-dairy ice cream and chocolatey chunks in the mix, this flavour truly has it all. Plus, it’s a 100% vegan ice cream dessert.
- It’s packed to the lid with euphoria, all without a lick of dairy. Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Cookies on Cookie Dough is made with almonds and comes in responsibly sourced packaging. It’s made with Fairtrade-certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, so you can feel good about every single scoop.
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Water, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, fully refined soybean, rapeseed oil), glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, ALMOND paste (3%), brown sugar, corn starch, icing sugar, fat reduced cocoa powder, pea protein, whole WHEAT flour, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithin), cocoa butter, cocoa mass, salt, tapioca flour, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), vanilla extract, molasses, natural flavouring, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate). > Sugar (excluding icing sugar), cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 21% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Cereals containing Gluten, Soy and Nuts Certified Kosher and Halal Contains Alcohol Certified Vegan Suitable for vegetarians
Storage
STORE AT -18°C
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1111 kJ
|967 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|264 kcal
|230 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|8.7 g
|7.5 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33 g
|29 g
|of which sugars (g)
|23 g
|20 g
|Protein (g)
|1.9 g
|1.7 g
|Salt (g)
|0.14 g
|0.12 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
