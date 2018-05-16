Dole Utterly Fruit Jelly Strawberry 116G

Product Description
- Strawberry flavour jelly.
- Pack size: 116G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice Concentrates (White Grape 19%, Strawberry 0.8%), Natural Strawberry Flavour, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour (Carmine)
Produce of
Packed in Greece
Name and address
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- (France).
Return to
- www.dolesunshine.com
Net Contents
116g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|263kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|of which sugars
|14g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.29g
|Vitamin C
|57mg*
|(*Reference intake 71%)
|-
