Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Orzo Pasta 220G

- Energy540kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta, tomato and sundried tomatoes in a lemon dressing with red onions and parsley.
- With fresh and sundried tomatoes, punchy pickled red onion salsa and parsley.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (50%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato (19%), Red Onion (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Red Pepper, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Oregano, Mint, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mustard Seed, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Cornflour, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (110g)
|Energy
|491kJ / 117kcal
|540kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
