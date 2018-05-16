By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Orzo Pasta 220G

£ 2.25
£1.03/100g
½ of a pack (110g)
  • Energy540kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta, tomato and sundried tomatoes in a lemon dressing with red onions and parsley.
  • With fresh and sundried tomatoes, punchy pickled red onion salsa and parsley.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (50%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato (19%), Red Onion (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Red Pepper, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Oregano, Mint, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mustard Seed, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Cornflour, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (110g)
Energy491kJ / 117kcal540kJ / 129kcal
Fat4.9g5.4g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate14.6g16.1g
Sugars2.9g3.2g
Fibre1.7g1.9g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

