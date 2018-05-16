Tesco 4 Tiger Rolls

- Energy974kJ 230kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1218kJ / 288kcal
Product Description
- 4 White rolls with mottled tiger crust.
- Batch baked for softness and topped with seasoned oil for a crisp crust
- Best served warm
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonate), Malted Barley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 5-6 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Preparation and Usage
- For the ultimate breakfast, roll, fill with bacon, sausage and a fried egg.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x Tiger Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (80g)
|Energy
|1218kJ / 288kcal
|974kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1g
|40.9g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Protein
|11.0g
|8.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
